Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei makes decision on college football transfer Portal

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the college football transfer portal for the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

Uiagalelei has served as the starting quarterback at Clemson for the last two seasons before being pulled in this week’s ACC Championship Game.

A former 5-star Recruit and the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 college football recruiting class, according to 247Sports, the quarterback never quite lived up to his reputation once taking the field as a starter.

