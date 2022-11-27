Clemson Men’s Basketball: Tigers defeat Cal, 67-59

Clemson Men’s Basketball led from the outset and throughout, despite Cal making a couple of runs, as the Tigers beat the Bears 67-59 Saturday in the final game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.

Clemson placed four players in double figures with Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson tallying 14 apiece, Brevin Galloway registering 13 and PJ Hall notching 10.

Once again the Tigers relied heavily on the starters, with the first five recording 151 of the 200 minutes played.

Dillon Hunter played 13 minutes off the bench and while he did not score, he contributed three assists and a block.

Hall played a little more than he did last night, but was much more effective offensively, going 5 of 10 from the field.

Ben Middlebrooks contributed 6 points and 8 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench for Clemson.

Clemson once again shot well from the field, hitting 53.5%, including 41.2% from three-point range and 73.7% from the free throw line.

The Tigers moved to 5-2 on the season and will play Penn State Tuesday in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge back in Clemson on Tuesday.

As a team, Clemson’s shooting has been fantastic early on in the season with a field goal percentage of 46.5, three-point shooting at 37.9% and 74/8% from the stripe.

The young players that contributed so much in the loss to Iowa had a much more muted performance this afternoon, with RJ Godfrey contributing 3 points in 6 minutes, while Josh Beadle was scoreless in 5 minutes of play.

Clemson Men’s Basketball has been led by the dynamic Chase Hunter

Chase Hunter continues to lead the Tigers offensively on the season, averaging 16.6 points, shooting 51% from the field, including 60% (18 for 30) on three-point shots, while hitting 73% of his field goals.

Alex Hemenway is shooting 50% from the field, and 44% from three point range on the season while averaging 9.1 points per game.

After the Penn State on Tuesday, the Tigers open ACC Conference play by hosting Wake Forest on Friday at 7 pm in Littlejohn Coliseum on ACCNX.