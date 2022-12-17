Clemson Men’s Basketball takes on the Richmond Spiders

Clemson Men’s Basketball has been off for a week, but they resume their season Saturday evening against the Richmond Spiders.

The Tigers will be participating in the Greenville Winter Invitational, which features six Division I men’s basketball teams. It will be played at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It is the inaugural edition of the event. Other teams participating include South Carolina, Furman, East Carolina, and Stephen F. Austin.

Clemson is looking to bounce back after a loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers in Atlanta last weekend. Favorites going into the game, the Tigers were never able to establish themselves and lost by 18 points. Clemson is 8-3 on the season. This will be their final non-conference game of the regular season.

Junior guard Chase Hunter leads the Tigers in scoring (14.6) and assists (5.0) per game. Senior forward Hunter Tyson leads them in rebounds with 9.1 per game.

Richmond is 5-5 this season. Forward Tyler Burton leads the Spiders in scoring (17.7) and rebounds (8.3) per game. He is a senior from Uxbridge, Massachusetts. Guard Jason Nelson leads them in assists with 3.2 per game. Nelson is a freshman from Richmond, Virginia.

Clemson Men’s Basketball is taking on an inconsistent Richmond team that hasn’t won away from home this season

Spread & Total: Clemson -2.5 Total 133.5

The spread and total imply a 68-65.5 Clemson win.

John Chancey (8-3, 3-8 ATS):

I have been positive overall about Clemson’s season so far, but it is always hard to be confident in the team coming off a bad loss. When Clemson is good, they are a team that could surprise in the ACC. When they aren’t good, they look very lost. Richmond isn’t much different. I think Clemson plays better, but with exams and holidays, I don’t see them pulling away from the Spiders.

Clemson 70, Richmond 67

Marty Coleman (9-2, 4-7 ATS):

When Brad Brownell’s teams disappoint, they really disappoint and that they did last Saturday when they had a chance to improve to 9-2 on the season, but came away with another bad loss. That makes them 1-2 on the good-bad record, with a good win over Penn State (No. 33 in KenPom.com) and two bad losses (South Carolina, No. 180) and Loyola Chicago (No. 123). In Littlejohn Coliseum the Tigers have been lights out from three-point range and shooting in general and anywhere else they have stunk. This game is in Greenville and while that’s not Atlanta or Columbia, it’s not Littlejohn.

Richmond 68 Clemson 63

