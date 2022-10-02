Clemson, Kansas make major moves

Clemson strengthened its path to the College Football Playoff with Saturday night’s win over NC State and is a major mover in the updated Week 6 Bowl projections. The Kansas Jayhawks, who have not reached the postseason since 2008, are one win away from getting there after beating Iowa State, 14-11.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels continued his coming out party nationally and one of the nation’s most valuable players and added a touchdown to his Big 12-leading total on the season. The Tigers and the Jayhawks are red-hot and will be joined in this week’s rankings and Bowl projections by fellow unbeaten TCU and UCLA, who each record impressive wins over nationally-ranked competition.

Oklahoma struggled mightily in each of the past two games under first-year Coach Brent Venables, surrendering 96 total points to start its Big 12 season without a win. The Sooners should get to a Bowl game this fall, but this week’s projection is far below the New Year’s Six expectations this program had a few weeks ago.

Here’s a look at our updated Bowl projections for every game moving into Week 6.