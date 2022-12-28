Clemson Gearing Up for Spring Golf Season

The spring slate begins at the Watersound Invitational, Feb. 19-21. This will be Clemson’s second trip to the tournament held in Panama City Beach, Fla. The Tigers finished fifth against a strong 14-team field last year.

Clemson will defend its 2021 Championship at the Pinehurst Invitational March 6-7. The Tigers won the event by 14 shots thanks to co-medalists Zack Gordon and Colby Patton last year. The tournament is played at the famous Pinehurst #2 golf course, the site of the 2024 United States Open.

Clemson Returns to the Linger Longer in Reynolds, Ga., March 19-21. This will be Clemson’s fifth trip to the Linger Longer. The Tigers finished fourth of 15 teams last year behind a 16-under-par first place finish by Jacob Bridgeman.

Scroll to Continue MARTIN AND YOUNG EARN PGA TOUR CARDS Former Clemson All-Americans Ben Martin and Carson Young both earned PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season on Sunday with top 25 finishes at the Korn Ferry Tour Playoff.

Clemson concludes the regular season at the Stitch Intercollegiate in Raleigh, NC This tournament has a new name, but Clemson has played in events at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course previously. William Nottingham shot a Clemson record 62 in the second round of the Wolfpack Spring Collegiate on the course in 2017.

The postseason begins with the ACC Tournament April 21-24 at the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst. It will be the first time this course has played host to the ACC championship.

Clemson will then play host to an NCAA Regional Tournament for the first time from May 15-17. The event will be held at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, SC The NCAA National Championship will be held May 26-31 at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. for the third consecutive year.

On the PGA Tour, former Tiger Lucas Glover holds the best odds of winning the season’s fifth major, The Players, at +35000, according to Fanduel.