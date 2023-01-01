Clemson football’s potential downfall under Dabo Swinney pondered by the media after the Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee

Clemson’s offense struggled all night in a 31-14 Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee, leading to questions about Dabo Swinney‘s program. This was the first time the Tigers lost three or more games in back-to-back seasons since Swinney’s first three campaigns from 2009-11. The Tigers (11-3, 8-0 ACC) missed field goals on their first three of their first four possessions against Tennessee (11-2, 6-2 SEC).

“Well, I mean, I can’t really — I don’t really know what to say to them,” Swinney said when asked about his program possibly slipping. “We’re 11-3. Sure, I wish we were undefeated, but we’ve won the league seven out of the last eight years. I think that’s only happened one other time, and that was in the ’70s by Alabama. We’ve been pretty consistent, and we’re going to continue to be consistent and keep trying to do everything we can to be undefeated around here. I think we won 11-plus games — in 1981 we won 12. I think we went 31 years before we won 11 games again at Clemson, and we did that in 2012, and I think we’ve done it eight times in the last 11 years, so I think we’ve been incredibly consistent.

“Disappointing Tonight for sure, but hey, we’ve got high — nobody out there has higher expectations than what we have. I promise you that.”

As everything played out, plenty questioned the future of the Clemson program: