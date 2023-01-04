Clemson football’s NFL Draft prospects: Who’s leaving, who’s staying

It’s decision time for Clemson football players with NFL aspirations and college eligibility remaining.

The Tigers have already lost half a dozen to the pros and that’s not expected to be the end of it. Players have until Jan. 16 to declare for the NFL Draft, which is April 27-29 in Kansas City.

Here’s how it looks so far:

Clemson football players headed to the NFL

DE Myles Murphy – Murphy was Clemson’s only player to opt out of the Orange Bowl, declaring he was headed to the NFL and preserving his stock as a high first-round draft pick. ESPN has him as the No. 10 overall player and some mocks have him in the top five. Murphy was a first-team all-ACC player and had 18.5 sacks in three seasons.

DT Bryan Bresee – Bresee had a season marred by tragedy and illness. He lost his younger sister to brain cancer and got sick twice but managed to play in 10 games. Although he only had 15 tackles, he never fell out of first-round draft projections. Bresee had a sack in the Orange Bowl. He is listed as the second-best defensive tackle by ESPN.

OL Jordan McFadden – McFadden won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best Offensive lineman in the ACC. He’s been the Veteran Anchor of Clemson’s front for the past two years and rarely came out of games. The local product from Spartanburg (Dorman) played left tackle for Clemson but projects as a guard in the NFL.

LB Trenton Simpson – Simpson missed the last part of the season with an ankle injury and did not play in the Bowl game. But he will be healthy enough to start training again this month. Simpson had 6.5 sacks as a sophomore and was second on the team with 73 tackles this season. He is ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker by ESPN.

TE Davis Allen – Allen was one of two Clemson players, along with McFadden, to announce prior to the Orange Bowl that it would be his last game. He’s been as reliable as any pass-catcher on the team for two years. This season, he had 35 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also ready for the NFL as a blocker.

DE KJ Henry – Henry was arguably the leader of Clemson’s defense this season. A fifth-year student, he has already earned his Master’s degree but could have come back for one more year because of the COVID redshirt availability from 2020. He had his best season with 51 tackles, nine for loss and 3.5 sacks. He is ESPN’s No. 13 defensive end.

Clemson players have yet to announce NFL decisions

DT Tyler Davis – Davis was considered a sure first-round pick after this freshman season, in which he had 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss. They battled injuries, including a torn bicep, for the next two years. Davis might not go as high as originally projected, but ESPN has him No. 10 at his position and seems like a second-round pick at worst.

DT Ruke Orhorhoro – While sharing the starting job with Bresee and Davis for the past two seasons, Orhorhoro had a chance to prove himself and certainly did that. This season, he had eight tackles for loss, four sacks and five batted-down passes. If he returns, Orhorhoro could elevate himself into a possible first-round pick.

DE Xavier Thomas – Nobody has been unluckier with health than Thomas. He had a recurring foot injury this season and a COVID-related illness in 2020. In between, he was third-team all-ACC. He had six snaps in a game this season and still had two sacks and a forced fumble. Thomas would benefit from a return. But he’s also been here since 208.

CB Sheridan Jones – Jones is another one who could benefit from a COVID redshirt acceptance, but not because of injuries, although he did miss the Orange Bowl with a hip flexor. He is ranked by ESPN as the No. 26 cornerback and surely could cut that in half with one more season.

WR Joseph Ngata – Ngata never really lived up to expectations of becoming Clemson’s biggest playmaking receiver, Mostly because of injuries. He stayed healthy this season, however, and had one of his best games in the Orange Bowl with a career-high eight catches for 84 yards. Was that his ticket to the NFL or a sign of a 2023 breakout?

Clemson football player returning next season

DE Justin Mascoll – Mascoll will return for a sixth season and finally has a chance to show his worth now that Murphy and Henry have decided to turn pro. He started two games this season, including the Orange Bowl in place of Murphy. Mascoll had 22 tackles, 3.5 for loss, in 298 snaps.

