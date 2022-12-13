Clemson football’s Myles Murphy opts out of Orange Bowl, will turn pro

CLEMSON — Clemson football junior defensive end Myles Murphy will turn pro and not play in the Orange Bowl.

Murphy, a first-team All-ACC selection and projected first-round NFL draft pick, is the Tigers’ first healthy player to skip a Bowl game under Coach Dabo Swinney.

Murphy won’t be with Clemson (11-2) against Tennessee (11-2) in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (8 p.m., ESPN).

“Not surprised,” Swinney said Tuesday. “He’s a great player and I think will be a pretty high draft pick. I think he’s going to test well and work out well and all those things and be a great player for a long time.”

Murphy played in all 13 games this season, with 11 starts and has 43 tackles and four pass break-ups.

“He contemplated things,” Swinney said, “whether or not he was going to come back or go pro and then whether or not to play in the game. All those things weighed heavily on him. He didn’t make the decision on a whim. That’s not who he is.”