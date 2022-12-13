Clemson football’s Myles Murphy opts out of Orange Bowl, will turn pro

CLEMSON — Clemson football junior defensive end Myles Murphy will turn pro and not play in the Orange Bowl.

Murphy, a first-team All-ACC selection and projected first-round NFL draft pick, is the Tigers’ first healthy player to skip a Bowl game under Coach Dabo Swinney.

Murphy won’t be with Clemson (11-2) against Tennessee (11-2) in the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami (8 p.m., ESPN).

“Not surprised,” Swinney said Tuesday. “He’s a great player and I think will be a pretty high draft pick. I think he’s going to test well and work out well and all those things and be a great player for a long time.”

