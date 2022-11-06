Clemson football’s College Football Playoff bid battered at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Clemson football’s national championship hopes may have been blown away on a windy night at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Tigers, who came in as the No. 4 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, were dominated Saturday night by Notre Dame, 35-14, as gusts of up to 35 mph swirled in the historic arena. Falling to the unranked Fighting Irish (6-3) will make Clemson (8-1) a longshot to get back into position for the national semifinals with only three games remaining in the regular season.

Notre Dame blocked a punt at the end of Clemson’s first possession and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown to set the upset stage. The Irish added a TD late in the first half for a 14-0 lead. Notre Dame made back-to-back interceptions that led to touchdowns for a commanding advantage. The dagger was a 96-yard return for a 28-0 lead.

Here are some takeaways:

Clemson couldn’t run the ball

The Tigers ranked fourth in the ACC in rushing, averaging 4.5 yards per attempt. In their last game, two weeks prior against Syracuse, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah combined for 266 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. But in falling behind 28-0 in the fourth quarter, Clemson managed only 52 yards on 21 carries. Notre Dame, meanwhile, which struggled early on the ground, finished with 263 rushing yards.

Irish took control near the end of the half

Notre Dame went on an 11-play touchdown drive at the end of the first half and scored with just 38 seconds left to take a 14-0 lead. The Irish ran it 10 times and faced third down only once, that came near midfield. Notre Dame had 78 yards on that possession after 85 yards combined on their previous four. Instead of a 7-0 lead at the half with not much happening on offense for either team, it was a 14-0 lead that gave the Irish momentum going into the break.

DJ Uiagalelei replaced again

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was taken out for the second time in two games, giving way to freshman Cade Klubnik late in the third quarter. Uiagalelei was 13-for-19 passing but for only 78 yards at the time. They couldn’t connect with anything even moderately deep. But Klubnik was an immediate disaster, throwing an interception from his own 7-yard line to set up Notre Dame with a touchdown for a 21-0 lead. Uiagalelei went back in on the next series and threw an interception that was returned 96 yards for a TD.

Third Downs too long to convert

Clemson didn’t convert any third downs in the first half and never gave itself much of a chance. The Tigers were 0-for-5 with the closest chance being third-and-7. The others were third-and-22, third-and-14, third-and-13 and third-and-17. Clemson went for a fourth-and-4 from the Notre Dame 38-yard line and tried a deep wind-blown pass that fell incomplete. The Tigers came into the game ranked third in the ACC by converting 48.4 percent on third downs.

Clemson still clinched ACC title shot

Clemson won the ACC’s Atlantic Division. The Tigers clinched because Syracuse lost, 19-9, at Pitt. The Orange lost two weeks ago at Clemson. The Tigers will play for the ACC Championship for the seventh time in eight years. They went to six straight before falling short last season. Clemson has two remaining ACC games, both at home, against Louisville and Miami, respectively. The Tigers will finish their regular season at home against South Carolina.

Other notes for Clemson

THIRD-DOWN STOPS: Clemson stopped Notre Dame’s first four possessions with big plays on third downs. Myles Murphy had a sack, Trenton Simpson had a pass breakup, Tyler Davis a quarterback pressure and then it was Davis again on a pass breakup.

UNSPORTSMANLIKE: Clemson Offensive lineman Walker Parks was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty as the teams were leaving the field for halftime. They knocked down a Notre Dame player, causing a brief mixing of players as they headed to their respective tunnels at the same end of the stadium.

INJURY: Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins suffered what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury in the second half. Collins, who has five touchdowns, four in the first four games, had gone back-to-back games without a catch before hauling in two passes for 18 yards.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.