Clemson football score predictions vs South Carolina

Clemson Tigers football will host the USC Gamecocks in a statement matchup on Saturday.

The Tigers are looking to climb the College Football Playoff rankings following their 40-10 win over Miami. Clemson ranked at No. 8 behind the Alabama Crimson Tide after Michigan, TCU and LSU extended winning streaks. A win over the Gamecocks would boost the Tigers’ chances to make the playoff, however, they must face the USC offense that toppled the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks dominated the Vols 63-38 in preparation for their final matchup of the season against the Tigers. They are looking to make a statement win in their final matchup of the regular season to hope for a competitive Bowl game.

Will the Tigers stay on top before finishing off the regular season? Here’s what our experts had to say.

More:Clemson football’s closest calls during ACC-record 40-game home win streak

More:Here are three plays for which Clemson football should be thankful this season

More:‘I’m always a dad:’ How South Carolina football stars juggle parenting with NFL aspirations

Scott Keepfer, Clemson Beat Reporter

Clemson 30, South Carolina 13: Will the real South Carolina football team please stand up? Will Clemson get the version that lost to Florida 38-6 or the version that eviscerated Tennessee 63-38 a week later? This should be closer than last year’s 30-0 shutout by Clemson, but not by much.

Emily Adams, South Carolina Beat Reporter

Clemson 31, South Carolina 24: Although they won’t perform as well as they did against Tennessee, the Gamecocks put up a respectable fight against Clemson. Rattler has another strong night, but Clemson’s dual-threat offense overwhelms the South Carolina defense to pull away late.

Jim Rice, sports editor

Clemson 34, South Carolina 16: As impressive as the Gamecocks’ offense was against Tennessee, the performance was an outlier and came against one of the worst defenses in FBS. The Tigers’ defense is much stronger. Clemson’s offense is not exciting, but its strength – the legs of Will Shipley, DJ Uiagalelei and Phil Mafah – bodes well against South Carolina, which is No. 110 in FBS against the run.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Clemson 31, South Carolina 14: The Gamecocks finally found their Offensive stride while ruining Tennessee’s College Football Playoff hopes. Trouble is, Clemson’s defense is a strength, unlike Tennessee’s. If the Tigers win out, they have a shot at the playoff. USC will be intent on playing spoiler again, but playing spoiler is so much tougher on the road.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Clemson 37, South Carolina 27: The Gamecocks pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the SEC season last week when they beat three-touchdown favorite Tennessee by 25 points.

But the Tigers have a much better defense – and a better understanding of what it takes to qualify for the College Football Playoff