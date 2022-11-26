Clemson football score predictions vs South Carolina

Clemson Tigers football will host the USC Gamecocks in a statement matchup on Saturday.

The Tigers are looking to climb the College Football Playoff rankings following their 40-10 win over Miami. Clemson ranked at No. 8 behind the Alabama Crimson Tide after Michigan, TCU and LSU extended winning streaks. A win over the Gamecocks would boost the Tigers’ chances to make the playoff, however, they must face the USC offense that toppled the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gamecocks dominated the Vols 63-38 in preparation for their final matchup of the season against the Tigers. They are looking to make a statement win in their final matchup of the regular season to hope for a competitive Bowl game.

Will the Tigers stay on top before finishing off the regular season? Here’s what our experts had to say.

