Clemson football score predictions vs Louisville

Clemson football will host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.

Following the Tigers’ 35-14 loss to Notre Dame, Clemson will look for Redemption with a win in an attempt to earn a playoff berth. The Tigers were ranked at No. 10 to make the College Football Playoff following the loss to the Fighting Irish.

A win over the Cardinals will give Clemson a shot at the CFP or a high-level Bowl game depending on the result for the Tigers’ final two matchups of the season against Miami and South Carolina.

Will Clemson take care of business at Memorial Stadium? Here’s what our experts had to say.

More:Clemson football focused on recovery from ’embarrassing’ run defense, run offense

More:Clemson football still holding hope for return to playoffs: ‘Anything can happen’

More:Clemson football standout Xavier Thomas ‘has options’ after season-ending injury

Scott Keepfer, Clemson football beat writer

Clemson 28, Louisville 23: Louisville has never beaten Clemson since joining the ACC, but it has come close on multiple occasions. In fact, four of the seven meetings have been decided by six or fewer points. This game will continue that tradition.

Jim Rice, sports editor

Clemson 24, Louisville 20: The Tigers need dominant wins to have a chance at the College Football Playoffs. The offense doesn’t appear capable of that, but it can do enough to win this game.