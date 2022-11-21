Clemson Football receives huge defensive end commitment

Clemson Football expects multiple defensive line prospects to leave the team for the NFL or to exhaust their eligibility following this season. The Tigers needed to Replenish their line Talent in the Class of 2023.

The Tigers took another big step towards accomplishing that goal on Monday. 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker announced his verbal commitment to Clemson.

Parker was choosing between Clemson, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. He was previously verbally committed to Penn State but reopened his commitment before the season started. The Tigers zeroed in on Parker following Hunter Osborne’s decision to commit to Alabama.

Parker is a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Ranking. He is the 88th overall ranked prospect and 9th best defensive end. Parker plays for Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama.

At 6′-4″ and 250 pounds, Parker has a college-ready physique, and you can see that immediately in his Hudl highlights. His pass-rushing ability is what stands out first, showing that he has the speed to match his size. He makes plays while defending against the run too, often Chasing players down from behind. He has strength too and uses it when he must.

247Sports’ Cooper Petagna says Parker could get even stronger:

“Possesses prototypical size and length at 6-foot-4 and 250-pounds. Has the ability to add additional weight to his frame. Positioned the majority of snaps in a two-point stance in a stand-up pass rushing edge role.”

Parker commits to Clemson Football, but they haven’t finished recruiting for the Class of 2023 yet.

Parker is the sixth defensive lineman prospect to join Clemson’s 2023 class, and the third defensive end. They join David Ojiegbe from Washington DC and AJ Hoffler from Atlanta, Georgia as incoming edge prospects for defensive ends Coach Lemanski Hall.

We are one month away from the Early Signing Day (December 21st) for Division I college football, but Clemson’s class may continue to grow into the new year. Clemson is still recruiting Offensive linemen with hopes to add another tackle prospect.

The Tigers do not have a running back committed for 2023 yet but continue to recruit multiple players in a methodical, controlled way. Insiders expect Clemson football to take one running back in this class.