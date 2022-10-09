Clemson football player Bryan Bresee out with kidney infection

Clemson football player Bryan Bresee missed his second straight game Saturday night at Boston College because of what ESPN reported as a kidney infection.

Bresee’s absence has been described by Clemson officials to local media only as a “non-football medical condition.” Sports information director Ross Taylor said Saturday night of Bresee: “He’s out with the same non-football medical issue that kept him out last week.”

ESPN also reported that Bresee is expected to play next week at Florida State.

More:Bryan Bresee, sister Ella were in the hearts of the Clemson football family and will be forever

More:Bryan Bresee, Clemson football ‘brothers’ will be together for Funeral of sister Ella

More:‘College GameDay’ features late sister of Clemson football player Bryan Bresee

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said earlier in the week about Bresee: “He’s not going to play (against Boston College). I can tell you that. He’s doing really good. Really, really good. Everything is great. They’ve got a protocol in place for him. They’re going to condition him this week and push him every day. He started that yesterday. He feels great. All his numbers are where they need to be. Just really want to push him this week and if everything goes well, as they anticipate, we’ll get him back going next week.”

Bresee has been at practice but doing cardio exercises on the side. He has suffered through family tragedy as well. Last month, his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee, to brain cancer.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.