Clemson football needs more consistent QB play in the final three games

CLEMSON – The cold, hard truth about college football is that a team is only as good as its quarterback.

A quarterback can at once be both a difference maker who elevates his team to greatness and a limiting factor who prevents his team from realizing its full potential.

Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei has exhibited a bit of both this season, as has freshman backup Cade Klubnik, albeit in precious few opportunities.

Inconsistent play at quarterback looms as Clemson’s greatest liability as the Tigers’ schedule hits its home stretch. Poor quarterback play typically translates into subpar performances for the team.

The fact that his two worst games of the season have come in the last two games doesn’t instill much confidence in the incumbent as the Tigers prepare to cap the regular season with games against Louisville, Miami, South Carolina and, presumably, North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

The fair Assumption for a quarterback is that there will be improvement as experience is gained game-by-game, but perhaps the most concerning aspect of Uiagalelei’s play is the fact that his two worst games of the season have come in the Tigers’ two most recent games – a come-from-behind win against Syracuse in which Klubnik was called upon in relief and Saturday’s 35-14 Implosion against Notre Dame that essentially punted the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff conversation.

Granted there were plenty of other factors that contributed to the Tigers’ tanking in South Bend last Saturday, including but not limited to penalties, blocking breakdowns, ineffective receiver play and a run defense that didn’t come close to living up to its billing.

But Uiagalelei didn’t exactly resemble a quarterback with 23 career starts under his belt.

“They didn’t play well at Notre Dame,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said. “But he can’t punt protect and he can’t stop the run. But he’d be the first to tell you that he’s got to play better.”

And he has.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to play better – I’ve got to play better,” Uiagalelei said. “We can’t get down; we’ve got a lot of season to go to be 11-1. Who knows? A lot of stuff happens in college football.”

Yet it’s hard to deny that Uiagalelei may not be as confident as is necessary.

“I think some of it is (a confidence issue),” Clemson passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson said. “DJ’s the type of kid who doesn’t want to let people down, and he puts a lot of pressure on himself because of that.

“But it’s not a situation where we haven’t seen the positives out of this offense this year.”

Point made. In fact, the highest passer rating of Uiagalelei’s career came just less than a month ago in a win at Florida State when he completed 65% of his passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

What has unfolded since has been a much different story, however.

Uiagalelei’s recent struggles have been magnified – particularly in the eyes of many in the Clemson fan base – thanks to the program-elevating performances of a succession of record-setting quarterbacks, from Tajh Boyd to Deshaun Watson to Trevor Lawrence.

Boyd jump started Clemson’s run of greatness at the position and pushed the Tigers into national prominence; Watson and Lawrence delivered the Tigers to the Promised land.

That trio essentially spoiled Clemson fans to the point that any quarterback playing to a lesser level is considerably more noticeable.

So is there inherent pressure that comes with the position? You bet.

Are expectations higher than ever for any Clemson quarterback? No question.

Perhaps that has compounded the issues for Uiagalelei of late.

His decision-making has been questionable the last two games, his effectiveness as a runner has diminished and after being intercepted only twice in the first seven games, he’s been picked off three times in the last two.

Some overthrows and an inaccurate touch on short passes are reminiscent of his struggles of the 2021 season, when he had more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (nine) and ranked near the bottom of the ACC in multiple categories.

With the difference between a good season and a great season hanging in the balance, this is not a good time for those shortcomings to be rearing their ugly heads.

Could a change be forthcoming?

“If he doesn’t play better, then you’ve got to give somebody else a chance,” Swinney said. “That’s just where we are.”