Clemson football lands four-star safety to continue Georgia pipeline

Clemson football has signed more high school players from the state of Georgia than any other state in four of the last five years.

The Tigers are trending that way again for the Class of 2024.

Noah Dixon, a four-star safety from LaGrange, Georgia, committed to Clemson on Monday afternoon, becoming the fifth member of the Tigers’ 2024 class and the second from the Peach State.

Champ Thompson, a four-star defensive lineman from Norcross, Georgia, cast his lot with the Tigers on Saturday night.

UPDATED DEPTH:Unpacking Clemson football depth chart 2023 after transfers, NFL departures

ATHLETIC NEWCOMER:Why Will Shipley could have competition as Clemson football’s ‘hurdler’

UPWARDLY MOBILE:Clemson basketball moves into top 20 in AP, USA TODAY coaches’ poll rankings

Dixon also is the second safety in the class, joining Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida. Feagin was the Tigers’ first commit of 2024, declaring his intent on Nov. 20, 2022.

All five of Clemson’s 2024 commits are rated as four-star players according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Dixon, a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder out of Troup County High School, is rated the No. 30 players overall from Georgia, the No. 195 Recruit overall Nationwide and the 16th– best safety. He was recruited by Clemson safeties Coach Mickey Conn.

Dixon chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, among others.

“Recruitment 100% closed,” Dixon posted on his Twitter account.

Clemson’s 26 high school signees in the Class of 2023 included 11 from Georgia, which since 2016 has produced 45 Clemson signees – the most of any state.