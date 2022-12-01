Clemson football is most concerned about this UNC player

CLEMSON – Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney, upon his safety inspection, compared one of the Tigers’ defensive backs to a favorite old vehicle.

Scratched, dented and reliable.

That’s senior safety Jalyn Phillips.

“He’s like the car I had in college. Beat-up,” Swinney said. “He’s just beat-up, man, but Somehow still running. I thought he was done for the game (last week against South Carolina). He put himself back in. I said, ‘Man, you can’t go.’ They said, ‘Coach, I have to go.’ I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ He Somehow finished. … He’ll find a way to be ready Saturday night. That’s for sure.”

Clemson (10-2, 8-0) plays Saturday (8 pm, ABC) against North Carolina (9-3, 6-2) in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Winner goes to the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl in Miami.

The Tigers’ two other main safeties in the back of the lot are also cross-your-fingers and turn-the-key hopefuls for smooth starts. Andrew Mukuba sputtered twice last week in a 31-30 loss against South Carolina, giving up plays of 72 and 65 yards. RJ Mickens was ejected for targeting and will be left in the garage for the first half against UNC.

All that makes for quite a challenge against Tar Heels freshman quarterback Drake Maye and the league’s No. 1 passing offense. Clemson’s pass defense ranks ninth.

“Unbelievable talent,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said of Maye. “Really smart. Obviously has all the physical tools, size (6-foot-5) and arm strength. Really smart, savvy player for a younger guy. Knows where to go with the football. Can make all the throws. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for our guys this week.”

Maye this season has thrown for 3,847 yards (321 per game) with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 68 percent of his passes. He’s also UNC’s top rusher with 629 yards and six touchdowns. Take out the sacks and he’s averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

“You’ve got to be disciplined in your rush lanes,” Swinney said. “He’s just very savvy in the pocket and he’ll step up or slide out. … He’s a very creative player and a very confident player. Just very poised. You’ve got to try to keep him in the pocket the best you can. He’ll find a lane on you in a heartbeat and make you pay.”

“Really good quarterback,” said Mickens, who made a team-best third interception last week in the end zone to save a touchdown. “He has really good pocket presence and awareness. He throws a good ball, makes all the right decisions and has a lot of playmakers to help him.”

Clemson freshman safety Sherrod Covil against South Carolina played 24 snaps, more than in the previous six games combined.

“I think he was solid,” Goodwin said. “Rod is a guy who has a lot of great potential ahead of him. He’s super-athletic, super-physical, can run around and make plays and has a knack for finding the ball.”

Swinney said Covil has earned more playing time, regardless of what’s happened in front of him, because of the maturity he’s shown through some rookie growing pains.

“I just felt like he had a lot of immaturity within the program in the first part of the season, really,” Swinney said. “Probably since the Florida State game (Oct. 15), he’s kind of, I think, made a turn and he’s just really gotten into a good groove in what he needs to do. He’s going to be a good one. We need him.”

