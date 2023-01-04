Clemson football has two big concerns as it enters 2023

Clemson football heads into 2023 with more concerns than it did a year ago, when the Tigers had new coordinators and a quarterback who was a major disappointment.

And while almost every other program would love to have Clemson’s problems – 11 wins, an undefeated conference season and an Orange Bowl appearance – there are just too many questions to feel overly optimistic about a bounce-back to the College Football Playoffs.

Clemson’s 2021 season was marked by red flags that Coach Dabo Swinney successfully dismissed with his contagious optimism. It was simply a bump in the road, the first time the Tigers had missed the Playoffs in seven years, previously missing only the first CFP in 2014.

Two national championships. Perhaps the most consistently great football team during that span.

Clemson last season Somehow won 10 games, including a Bowl game, with a quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, who went from Heisman Hopeful to more interceptions than touchdowns. Tigers Offensive Coordinator Tony Elliott became Coach at Virginia and defensive Coordinator Brent Venables became Coach at Oklahoma.

Clemson won the Cheez-It Bowl against Iowa State without those coaches, ending on a note of high hopes for 2022, seemingly justifying Swinney’s quick decisions to promote from within Brandon Streeter to Offensive Coordinator as well as Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn to co-defensive coordinators. Nobody else was even interviewed.

Swinney is famous for rewarding loyalty and spreading confidence. He was convincing in the promotions, saying he would not put his own Legacy in jeopardy with undeserving hires. He knows people, he said. They believed this would pay off and actually strengthen the perception of him. Goodwin was a defensive analyst, respected at the highest levels, even the NFL, but had never been a position coach or play-caller. Bold move by Swinney.

Clemson’s defense was fine against the ACC but 28th nationally. The Tigers were not so good in the biggest games. Notre Dame didn’t really want to pass (nine completions) on a windy night in South Bend, Indiana, and still ran straight through Clemson for 263 yards, 5.6 per carry, to win easily, 35-13. In the Orange Bowl, the Tigers couldn’t much slow down a Tennessee team that had lost its quarterback and two best receivers, falling 31-14.

Streeter, meanwhile, echoing Swinney, defended Uiagalelei as the starter basically until he entered the transfer portal. Streeter is taking some blame for the lack of progression. He also had to admit after at least three games this season, including the Orange Bowl, that he didn’t use the team’s best player, running back Will Shipley, nearly enough.

Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik was a fan favorite from the day he signed, more so after winning the spring game against Uiagalelei’s team, and it grew exponentially throughout the season. Outsiders, even some of the most well-known national pundits, were calling for a quarterback switch.

It finally happened in the ACC title game, where Klubnik rallied the Tigers and looked good against a North Carolina defense that wasn’t ranked in the top 100. Klubnik had a gutsy effort against Tennessee and finished with 371 total yards. He also had critical mistakes and led the Tigers to just one touchdown. Maybe there was good reason for Swinney saying for the last month of the regular season that Klubnik wasn’t ready.

Klubnik’s final stats for the season: 61 of 100 passing for 697 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Uiagalelei in his two starts as a freshman, including the biggest comeback in Memorial Stadium history and the biggest statistical passing game ever against Notre Dame: 59 of 85 for 781 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions.

Are we really sure that Klubnik is better than Uiagalelei?

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.