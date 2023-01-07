Clemson football DTs Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro skipping NFL Draft

Within minutes of each other Friday afternoon, Clemson football starting defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro made their announcements on social media.

They’ll keep that communication and togetherness.

Both will skip the NFL Draft and line up side-by-side next season in the middle of Clemson’s defense, giving the Tigers one of the best duos in the country. They shared the two starting defensive tackle jobs this season with Bryan Bresee, who announced after the Orange Bowl that he will enter the NFL Draft. Bresee is expected to be an early first-round pick.

Davis was the most unexpected. The senior is ranked by ESPN as the 10th-best defensive tackle in the country. He was named first-team All-ACC and made second-team All-America as well. His social media post showed him on a jet ski.

One more lap. And what a splash.

Davis and Orhorhoro were invited to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, where NFL Scouts will be waiting. Both have turned down the invitation. Participating would have made them ineligible to return to college.

Davis played 12 games with 11 starts. He had 31 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Orhorhoro played in 14 games, making nine starts. He finished with 23 tackles, eight tackles for loss and four sacks.

