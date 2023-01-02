Clemson football DL Bryan Bresee declares for NFL Draft

Clemson football defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is declaring for the NFL Draft, he announced via Instagram on Monday.

He is No. 12 overall in ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper’s latest draft rankings and is a likely first-round pick in April.

“It has been a life long dream of mine to play in the NFL. After much thought and many prayers, I would like to announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Bresee wrote in a lengthy statement. “Although I’m excited for the next chapter in my football journey, I will always be a Clemson Tiger.”

FROM THE ORANGE BOWL:What Dabo Swinney, Cade Klubnik said about Clemson football quarterback’s first start

BIG LOSS:How Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney looks at Orange Bowl thumping by Tennessee

Bresee, a junior, had 5 1/2 tackles for a loss and 3 1/2 sacks in 10 games this season as a second team All-ACC selection. He missed a game against Louisiana Tech after the death of his 15-year-old sister, Ella, following a year-long battle against an aggressive form of brain cancer. Bresee also missed the Boston College game due to a kidney infection.

Bresee, out of Damascus, Maryland, was the No. 1 overall Recruit in the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He had a strong freshman season, then Tore his ACL four games into the 2021 season at NC State.

REPORT CARD:Except for B+ for defense, Clemson football gets C’s vs Tennessee in Orange Bowl