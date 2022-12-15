Clemson football DE Justin Mascoll has Orange Bowl opportunity

While some of the best college football players in the country are opting out of Bowl games to protect health and NFL draft status, others welcome one more big shot.

Clemson fifth-year senior defensive end Justin Mascoll’s big shot just got bigger.

Mascoll, overshadowed by Myles Murphy all season, will be under a brighter spotlight now that Murphy, a projected top-10 draft pick, has decided to sit out the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN) between the No. 7 Tigers (11-2) and No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

They’ve been listed as either/or on Clemson’s depth chart every game, although Mascoll has started only twice and been out-snapped by 300 plays. He has another year of eligibility, the COVID redshirt season, but figures to turn pro as well. A big game vs. the Volunteers could be career-changing.

Mascoll will have plenty of chances opposite fellow fifth-year senior and NFL prospect KJ Henry. Clemson is down three defensive ends for its final game.

Kevin Swint, who had the fourth-most snaps at the position, went into the transfer Portal and is headed for Georgia State. Xavier Thomas is injured. The Tigers’ most experienced backup is Cade Denhoff with 19 snaps, none in the last seven games.

NEW PLAN:Why Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had to leave and script his own game plan

TRANSFER TRACKER:Clemson football transfer tracker: Who’s leaving Tigers through Portal

TURNING PRO:Clemson football junior linebacker Trenton Simpson to enter NFL draft

Last year at the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando, Mascoll made one of the highlight plays during Clemson’s 20-13 win against Iowa State. He tipped a pass by quarterback Brock Purdy into the hands of Tigers teammate Mario Goodrich and blocked for him on an 18-yard touchdown return.

“I like to go back to the Iowa State game,” Mascoll said. “I feel like that was a really big moment and a turning point in the game, getting that batted ball and Rio coming up with the play.”

Mascoll (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) played in all 15 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and started nine times the following season.

“He’s gonna have an opportunity to play at the next level for sure,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said.

“His physicality for the game is something that’s inspired my game,” said Henry, who leads Clemson with 22 quarterback pressures and has nine tackles for loss. “One of the reasons I came back was because I know competing with him is going to make us both better. And when he gets in the league as well, he’s going to be prepared. He’s made me better and made this team better for sure.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.