Clemson football DB RJ Mickens to sit first half of ACC Championship

CLEMSON – Clemson defensive back RJ Mickens didn’t feel like he had done anything against the rules.

Then they saw the evidence.

As referees were having further review of a play for a possible targeting penalty during Saturday’s game against South Carolina, Mickens watched the video board.

“I didn’t think anything of it, honestly, until they went to review it,” Mickens said Monday. “I saw the replay and was like, ‘Dang. Yeah.’ “

Mickens, a junior safety, had an interception in the game but was later disqualified for the rest of the eventual 31-30 loss at Memorial Stadium. He will also have to sit out the first half of the ACC Championship game, per NCAA rules.

Clemson (10-2) plays Saturday (8 pm, ABC) against North Carolina (9-3) at Bank of American Stadium in Charlotte.

Mickens leads Clemson with three interceptions and is seventh in tackles with 42. He also has three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a quarterback pressure. He’s made five starts, sharing time with Andrew Mukuba at strong safety, and has played on 428 snaps.

He was ruled to have led with his helmet while arriving to help on a tackle during the third quarter and was ejected.

“I definitely lowered my head. It was the right call,” Mickens said. “It was tough to watch everyone go out there and not be able to help them.”

“He was disappointed he couldn’t be there for his teammates,” Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin said. “In the heat of the battle, you try to do whatever it takes to help us win the football game.

“… We always try to teach guys to keep their eyes up. That’s the biggest thing, tackling with eyes up. Once you drop your head, it puts you in a dangerous situation. You may hurt yourself. Also, it increases targeting fouls. “

Mickens intercepted South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler on second-and-goal from the 1-yard line to help Clemson hold a 23-14 Halftime lead.

“We were down at the goal line and I knew they like to do a lot of Tricks and stuff,” Mickens said. “They faked the dive (run up the middle) and I just knew (wide receivers) were going to run crossing routes. … I just read the quarterback’s eyes and fell Underneath it. I guess you could say I got lucky.”

Mickens got some good postgame advice from his father, former NFL defensive back Ray Mickens, following the disappointing loss.

“They just said it was a good game and ‘You’ve got to keep your head up,'” Mickens said. ” ‘Literally and figuratively.’ “

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.