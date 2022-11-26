Clemson football contributed mightily to its own demise vs South Carolina

CLEMSON – Some things we learned Saturday during Clemson’s football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

South Carolina’s romp against Tennessee last week was more legitimate than not.

Clemson’s thin hopes of making the College Football Playoff are no longer even a pipe dream.

Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei may be a better punter than a quarterback.

At some point in the second half, the decision was made to win or lose with Uiagalelei.

The No. 7 Tigers lost 31-30.

Uiagalelei was ineffective from the get-go and finished 8-of-29 for 99 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

We kept waiting for a guest appearance from freshman Cade Klubnik that never came. It’s unlikely that he could’ve saved the Tigers (10-2) from themselves on this day, but there was no shortage of fans clamoring to see if he could.

The death knell for Clemson’s CFP Dreams came in an unexpected manner.

When Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown and the Tigers followed with a nine-yard touchdown run by Uiagalelei on their next possession, there were likely moans and groans from the South Carolina faithful in attendance at Memorial Stadium.

A “here-we-go-again” refrain would have been not only possible, but plausible.

REPORT CARD:Why we gave Clemson football coaching, Dabo Swinney a D in loss to South Carolina

MORE:Clemson’s College Football Playoff hopes dashed with a 31-30 loss to South Carolina

After all, Clemson had won seven consecutive games in the series, most in dominant fashion, so Clemson fans were likely expecting more of the same when their team bolted to a two-touchdown lead.

But from there, it was pretty much the Gamecocks (8-4) who charted the course for Clemson’s second defeat of the season and first at the hands of their in-state rival since 2013.

South Carolina was opportunistic. Quarterback Spencer Rattler, who waited until last Saturday to flash his ability, went 25-of-39 passing for 360 yards and repeatedly found receivers open against a suspect Clemson secondary.

Clemson’s offense appeared droll and unimaginative, and was compounded by the continued and worrisome trend of committing turnovers. The Tigers have lost the ball via 15 turnovers – six interceptions and nine fumbles – in the last five games after having just five total turnovers over their first seven games.

The Crowning turnover came when Antonio Williams fumbled the ball on a punt return, ending the Tigers’ final gasp with 2:22 remaining.

Last week, Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney was excited about the annual Palmetto Bowl and expected the Tigers would get the best from South Carolina.

“They played their best game and we played our best game,” Swinney said, referring to the Gamecocks’ rout of then-No. 5 Tennessee and his team’s Rout of Miami.

“I’ve been on both sides of it. I’ve won some big, lost some big. And I’ve also won some close and lost some close.”

Saturday’s loss would certainly qualify for the latter category, but for the Tigers it might as well have been a blowout.