Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney channels Gene Stallings – again

CLEMSON – When Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney wants to make a statement, he typically References Gene Stallings, his football Coach at Alabama.

And when Swinney REALLY wants to drive a point home, he dips into his apparently bottomless cache of Stallings impressions.

Such was the case during Swinney’s Weekly press conference Tuesday morning as he underscored why “football games aren’t won on paper.” Swinney said he was reminded of as much once again after sitting at home and watching games all day long Saturday while his team enjoyed a bye week.

Swinney and his No. 5-ranked Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) will put their unbeaten record on the line at Notre Dame (5-3) on Saturday (7:30 pm, NBC).

“You never know – that’s why you’ve got to line up and play the game,” Swinney said. “Coach Stallings, he’d say, ‘Hey brother, the game ain’t played on paper. If it was played on paper I’d walk out there with my team, my plan, my roster and the other Coach would walk out there with his team, his plan and his roster and the referee would look at it and the crowd would go ooh and ahh and the ref would go ‘Winner!’

“But that’s not real life. If you compare rosters with some of these teams that win and lose, it’s different. It’s not played on paper, thank God. If it was played on paper, we ain’t got two national championships in the last few years and all that stuff. We weren’t Supposed to beat LSU or Ohio State or Oklahoma, Alabama – we weren’t Supposed to beat a lot of these people – Notre Dame. Thankfully, the game is not played on paper. It’s played by people. And we’ve got a bunch of good people here.”