Clemson Football approaches Elite Junior Day with positive energy

Clemson Football has a lot of positive publicity at the moment.

The Tigers just hired a new Offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, who is highly regarded by observers and players.

Two high-profile Clemson alums, Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, just led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a big second-half comeback to advance to the Divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Clemson is the only college program to have a player on every team participating in this season’s NFL playoffs.

Considering how low the overall atmosphere of the program was following a head-scratching performance in the Orange Bowl, the current energy surrounding Clemson is a breath of fresh air for fans.

It’s also a game-changer for Tiger recruiting, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Clemson hosts its annual Elite Junior Day on January 28th.

Elite Junior Day is an event when Clemson invites several prospects that they are recruiting to the campus. It is a chance to advance the building of relationships between the coaches and the recruits & their families.

Coming out of the 2021 season, the program didn’t have a great deal of momentum, and the Class of 2022 didn’t start to gain many verbal commitments until summer. This year, the Tigers hope to take advantage of the positive buzz around the program.

The following players who have offers plan to attend Elite Junior Day.

CB Omilio Argard

DL Malik Blocton

S KJ Bolden

CB Asaad Brown

DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

CB Jalyn Crawford

RB David Eziomu

OL Blake Franks

LB CJ Jackson

S Mike Matthews

WR Alex Taylor

OL Josiah Thompson

QB Walker White

A recent Clemson verbal commit, TE Christian Bentancur, will also be attending.

Positive publicity should boost Clemson Football as it approaches one of its most important recruiting events

There could be more players that join the festivities that haven’t announced their plans. Some players choose to publicize their attendance while others prefer to keep information private. The school is not allowed to publicly discuss players before they sign national letters of intent, which will not be allowed under current rules until December 2023.

It is also possible that some players without offers could be invited to attend. Players who have been talking to the staff for a while could receive offers during the Elite Junior Day.