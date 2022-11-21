Clemson football added life to run game with ‘Dead Leg DJ’ Uiagalelei

CLEMSON – Clemson football has become more and more reliant on the running ability of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who had career highs last week with 17 carries and 89 yards.

Not bad for somebody called “Dead Leg.”

It’s for his plodding run style. Methodical, forward-leaning, slight turns, stops and starts.

“We make fun of his dead-leg juke,” Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool said Monday. “We call him Dead Leg DJ.”

Uiagalelei led Clemson to a 40-10 win against Miami as the Tigers finished an undefeated ACC regular season. It was the most rushing yards by a Clemson quarterback since Trevor Lawrence had 90 yards against Notre Dame in the 2020 league title game.

Uiagalelei has 32 carries in the past two games, the most back-to-back this season, and is up to six rushing touchdowns. He’ll continue to run the ball extensively as Clemson (10-1) plays Saturday (noon, ESPN) against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium.

“We’re going to have plenty for him in the running game,” Clemson Offensive Coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “Any time you can get that extra hat in the run game and influence people that way, I think it’s to our advantage. DJ has a lot of confidence right now running the football.”

Uiagalelei doesn’t expect to outrun many defenders and he’s averaging a modest 3.8 yards per carry. They have deceptive elusiveness. On a 7-yard touchdown run against Miami, he slammed on the Brakes twice in front of stop-sign Defenders and turned right on red.

“Mostly luck – and missed tackles,” Uiagalelei said.

“Sometimes I feel like a little get a little bit too north and south,” they said. “But the main thing is trying to make guys miss and getting as many yards as possible. I’ve always thought I was physical. Just run downhill. I don’t like to slide. I’m definitely someone who doesn’t shy away from contact, but I’m not going to take unnecessary contact.”

The missed tackles come Mostly because Uiagalelei uses his size, 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. Last season, he was about 25 pounds heavier and slowed down by a bulky knee brace.

“I’m just healthy,” Uiagalelei said. “I’m definitely lighter. My body feels healthy, my knees, everything else feels healthy as well. So, it makes it a lot easier to run.”

“He’s very powerful,” Streeter said. “But I’ll tell you what, making guys miss is impressive. He almost every time makes the first guy miss. His vision is very, very good. … He was definitely heavier last year and then he had the knee stuff, too. It did show it a couple times last year.”

Uiagalelei ranks second on the team, behind only Will Shipley, with 494 rushing yards. They ran for 308 last season.

“I love how DJ runs. He runs hard,” Briningstool said. “He’s always picking up the hard yards. He’s not looking to go out of bounds or get down. He puts himself in harm’s way for the good of the team. I think that says a lot about his character and what a tough teammate he is .”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.