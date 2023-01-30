Clemson football 2023 depth chart after transfers, NFL draft losses

Clemson football, after offseason reshuffling through transfers and departures for the NFL, seems sure to be dealt another winning hand for 2023.

Despite seven players leaving for the NFL Draft with remaining Eligibility and another 10 leaving for another school, Clemson will return a team that will have a chance to win an eighth ACC title in nine years and perhaps compete for a third national title since 2016.

The Tigers went 11-3 last season, won all nine games against ACC opponents and made it to the Orange Bowl, losing to Tennessee, 31-14.

One of the most difficult players for Clemson to replace will be placekicker BT Potter, who holds the program record for career field goals and kicker points. Sophomore Robert Gunn III will try to fill those cleats.

Without including freshmen who could make immediate impacts, besides one particular five-star at quarterback, here’s what the Tigers’ position depth looks like as things have been sorted out.

NEW COORDINATOR:How Garrett Riley can succeed with Clemson where Brandon Streeter failed

EARLY ENROLLERS:What to know about Dabo Swinney’s record 15 Clemson football midyear enrollees

DEFENSE STILL STRONG:Why Clemson’s football defense should improve despite losing players to the NFL

Quarterbacks

Starter: Cade Klubnik (So.)

Backups: Christopher Vizzina (Fr.), Paul Tyson (Sr.)

Departures: DJ Uiagalelei (to Oregon State), Billy Wiles (Southern Miss), Gr. Hunter Johnson

Outlook: It feels a little like 2022, when there was a five-star signee enrolling early to put pressure on the five-star starter. Vizzina will try to get up to speed, and Clemson might need him to do it more quickly than Klubnik. who is still largely uncertain. If not, there’s a dropoff similar to 2021, when Taisun Phommachanh was No. 2.

Running backs

Starters: Will Shipley (Jr.), Phil Mafah (Jr.)

Backups: Domonique Thomas (R-Fr.), Keith Adams Jr. (R-Fr.)

Departure: Kobe Pace (Virginia)

Outlook: Shipley is the clear lead back and will be a Heisman favorite after rushing for 1,110 yards and 15 touchdowns. But it’s not fair to call Mafah a backup, and new Offensive Coordinator Garrett Riley may use more two-back sets to take advantage of a strength.

Wide receivers

Starters: Beaux Collins (Jr.), Antonio Williams (So.), Adam Randall (So.)

Key backups: Cole Turner (R-Fr), Troy Stellato (So.) Brannon Spector (Gr.)

Departures: Joseph Ngata (NFL Draft), EJ Williams (Indiana), Dacari Collins (NC State)

Outlook: With Ngata turning pro, Clemson is left with an extremely talented but young group. There isn’t a clear No. 1. Collins is the most experienced and was a scoring machine early last season, but Williams was the best by the end.

Offensive line

Starters: LT Tristan Leigh (So.), LG Mitchell Mayes (Sr.), C Will Putnam (Gr.), RG Walker Parks (Sr.), RT Blake Miller (So.)

Backups: T John Williams (Jr.), G Collin Sadler (So.), G Bryn Tucker (Jr.), C Trent Howard (Jr.), C/G Ryan Linthicum

Departure: LT Jordan McFadden (NFL Draft)

Outlook: Clemson will try to replace one of the best Offensive linemen in the country at left tackle. Leigh has been the understudy, but he only had 50 snaps last season. It’s possible that Miller moves from right to left tackle. That’s what McFadden did as a junior.

FOR DAD:Clemson football’s Jordan McFadden headed to NFL, has late father on his mind

Tight ends

Starter: Jake Briningstool (Jr.)

Baccups: Luke Price (Gr.), Sage Ennis (Jr.)

Departure: Davis Allen (NFL Draft)

Outlook: Allen was ready to turn pro, and Briningstool will be ready after his junior season. He’s a big (6-foot-6) target with similar athleticism and reliability. And he’ll get a ton of work. Price and Ennis have been mostly used as blockers.

Defensive line

Starters: DE Xavier Thomas (Gr.), DE Justin Mascoll (Sr.), DT Tyler Davis (Sr.), DT Ruke Orhorhoro (Gr.)

Backups: DT Payton Page (Jr.), DT Tre Williams (Jr.), DT DeMonte Capehart (Jr.), DE Greg Williams (Sr.), DE Cade Denhoff (So.)

Departures: DE Myles Murphy (NFL Draft), DT Bryan Bresee (NFL Draft), DE KJ Henry (NFL Draft), DE Kevin Swint (Georgia State), DT Etinosa Reuben (to Georgia Tech)

Outlook: Clemson lost three defensive linemen to the NFL Draft and still returns one of the strongest groups in the country. If the Tigers can stay healthy, it could be something like what last season was supposed to be: dominant. There are four senior/grad student starters who are possible early draft picks.

Linebackers

Starters: Barrett Carter (Jr.), Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (Jr.), Wade Woodaz (So.)

Backups: TJ Dudley (R-Fr.), Kobe McCloud (R-Fr.)

Departures: Trenton Simpson (NFL Draft), Sergio Allen (Cal)

Outlook: Carter and Trotter Jr. became the leaders of the defense last season, Carter as he signal-caller and organizer. Woodaz is a top talent, too. Behind them, however, it could be interesting.

Defensive backs

Starters: SS Andrew Mukuba (Jr.), FS Jalyn Phillips (Sr.), CB Nate Wiggins (Jr.), CB Sheridan Jones (Gr.)

Backups: NB Malcolm Greene (Sr.), SS RJ Mickens (Sr.), FS Tyler Venables (Sr.), CB Toriano Pride Jr. (So.), CB Jaedyn Lukus (So.)

Departure: CB Fred Davis (UCF)

Outlook: Clemson will have everybody back, and it should be one of the best defensive backfields in the country. The Tigers are truly two deep with starters at every position.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.