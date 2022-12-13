Clemson DE Myles Murphy to Enter NFL Draft

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy is turning pro and entering the NFL draft, Coach Dabo Swinney announced Tuesday.

Murphy will opt out of the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl against Tennessee.

“We appreciate what Myles did for the program,” Swinney said.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button