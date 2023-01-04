Clemson DE KJ Henry Announces he is Entering the NFL Draft

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

The fifth-year senior from Winston-Salem, NC, who still had his COVID-19 season since he redshirted in 2018, announced his decision on Wednesday. Henry was working on his third Clemson degree in 2022 after he graduated with his bachelor’s in 2020. He received a Master’s degree in Athletic administration in 2021.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button