Clemson DE KJ Henry Announces he is Entering the NFL Draft

Clemson defensive end KJ Henry has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

The fifth-year senior from Winston-Salem, NC, who still had his COVID-19 season since he redshirted in 2018, announced his decision on Wednesday. Henry was working on his third Clemson degree in 2022 after he graduated with his bachelor’s in 2020. He received a Master’s degree in Athletic administration in 2021.

Henry recorded over 120 tackles in his career and finished with 13 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss in 46 games over five seasons.

Henry had fun with his teammates the last few weeks with jokes and hints about a possible return, but he’ll see what happens at the next level.

Henry had his best season in 2022 when he recorded 51 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.

