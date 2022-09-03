Clemson Basketball: Tigers announce non-conference schedule

Clemson basketball announced the complete non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season Friday.

After an exhibition against Benedict on November 2, the Tigers open the season hosting The Citadel on November 7th before traveling to Columbia to take on South Carolina on Friday, November 11.

Other November games include USC Upstate (15th), Bellarmine (18th), Loyola-Marymount (21st, Emerald Coast Classic), Iowa (25th, Emerald Coast Classic), TCU/Cal (26th, Emerald Coast Classic) and Penn State (29th ) in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

In December the Tigers host Towson on the 7th, before taking on Loyola Chicago in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on the 10th and then taking on Richmond in the Greenville Classic on the 17th.

The ACC schedule has not been announced, but the Tigers play Florida State and Georgia Tech home and home as “rivals”, along with home and home games with Louisville, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Tigers have home games with Duke, Miami, Notre Dame and Syracuse, and road games with Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Head Coach Brad Brownell is Entering his 13th season at Clemson and many believe he’s on the hot seat Entering the season with the Tigers recent performance.

The Tigers lost Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes to the transfer portal, but also gained a transfer in Brevin Galloway from Boston College.

A solid nucleus of PJ Hall, Chase Hunter, Hunter Tyson will be buttressed by a group of young players including redshirt freshman Josh Beadle and Chase Hunter’s brother, Dillon, among others.

Earlier this summer the team played three games in France, winning easily over All-Star type teams.

Hall, who’s recovering from knee surgery was unable to play in France, is crucial to the Tigers’ chances in the 2022-2023 season.

Many considered Hall the most improved player in the ACC last season, improving from 3.5 points and 10 minutes per game as a freshman, to 15.5 points per game as a sophomore, including 25 consecutive games in double digits.