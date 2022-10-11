Clemson Basketball Set for 2022 ACC Tipoff – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site

2022 ACC MEDIA DAY

CLEMSON’S PRESS CONFERENCE WILL BE AT 4 PM ET ON WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12

ATTENDEES:

• Head Coach Brad Brownell

• Senior Hunter Tyson

• Junior Chase Hunter

MEDIA SCHEDULE

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will have a presence at ACC Basketball Tipoff – the conference’s annual preseason basketball media days – Wednesday, Oct. 12.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from ACC Tipoff. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

ACCN will be live both days from the Westin Charlotte, beginning at 8 am ET with 18 hours of coverage on the network for the annual men’s and women’s basketball season preview events.

Kelsey Riggs will host ACC Tipoff alongside Debbie Antonelli and Kelly Gramlich for the Women’s event on Tuesday, and will be joined by Joel Berry and Luke Hancock for men’s coverage is Wednesday.

In addition, ACCN’s Wes DurhamESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg and the ACC PM trio of Mark Packer, Tre Boston and Taylor Tannebaum will also contribute.

ACCN will carry ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips’ opening remarks live beginning at 8:30 am on Wednesday. Phillips is also slated to appear during ACCN’s Tipoff coverage at 3:45 pm on Tuesday and again on Wednesday at 11:30 am

