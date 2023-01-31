Clemson basketball score vs. Boston College: Live updates

For Clemson basketball, almost every game these days is historic.

The Tigers, ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll and No. 20 by The Associated Press, are 18-4 and have won 10 of 11 ACC games for their best start since joining the league as an original member in 1953. With a win Tuesday night at Boston College, the Tigers would match the most regular- season wins in the ACC. They were 11-7 in 2017-18. That equaled the program-record 11 league wins (against six losses) Clemson had in the 1922-23 Southern Conference season.

The Tigers had a pair of close calls in their three-game winning streak. They survived at home against Virginia Tech, 51-50; and came from behind in the final seconds Saturday to win at Florida State, 82-81.

Boston College (10-12, 4-7) broke a four-game losing streak with back-to-back wins against Notre Dame and Louisville before falling Saturday to Virginia, 76-57.

Time, channels for Clemson basketball vs. Boston College

What: Well. 23 Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) at Boston College (10-12, 4-7)

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Conte Forum; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: ACC Network

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network (105.5 FM The Roar)

Odds: Clemson by 4

