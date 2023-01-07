Clemson basketball beats Pitt 75-74 to keep ACC lead as only unbeaten

All alone at the top.

Clemson basketball rallied in the last four minutes Saturday for a 75-74 win against Pitt at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh to stay unbeaten and move past the Panthers for sole possession of first place in the ACC.

The Tigers (13-3) are 5-0 in the conference for the first time since 1996-97, when they would eventually go all the way to the Sweet 16 under Coach Rick Barnes. Pitt (11-4) suffered its first ACC defeat.

Clemson was down by seven with four minutes remaining. But Chauncey Wiggins scored his only bucket to put the Tigers even at 69, Brevin Galloway made a shot while falling backwards in the lane and Chase Hunter scored on a driving layup for a 73-71 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Hunter Tyson hit two free throws for a 75-71 lead with 9.3 seconds left.

Hunter had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tyson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Galloway and PJ Hall each scored a dozen.

Clemson is at home for the next two games, 9 pm Wednesday against Louisville and 5 pm Saturday against Duke, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

