Clemson basketball beats Florida State, 82-81, all alone on top of the ACC

Chase Hunter, in his comeback after missing three games with injury, scored a three-point play with four seconds left Saturday night as No. 23 Clemson took an 82-81 win against Florida State at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Hunter, who had missed three straight games because of a foot injury, kept the Tigers on top of the ACC. Clemson (18-4, 10-1) is off to its best start in the ACC in its league history, which began in 1953.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points, Hunter scored 25 and PJ Hall had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers (18-4, 10-1) stayed ahead of Virginia (16-3, 8-2) in the ACC race. The Cavaliers got a 76-57 win Saturday against Boston College. Clemson plays Tuesday (7 pm) at Boston College and will be back at home Saturday, Feb. 4, against Miami.

Clemson basketball point guard Returns from injury

Hunter didn’t appear rusty after missing the three games.

Hunter is the Tigers’ leader in assists and is second in scoring. His injury happened in the Jan. 14 wins against Duke. Hunter played 28 minutes in that game but struggled with five points on 1-for-10 shooting. He had scored double-digit points in nine straight games and 16 of 17 games on the season.

In his absence, Clemson used freshmen Josh Beadle and Dillon Hunter, Chase’s younger brother, at the point. Beadle started twice and then Dillon started against Tuesday against Georgia Tech, setting career highs in minutes (36) and points (nine).

Clemson basketball lost huge lead by Halftime at FSU

Clemson got off to a 16-2 lead with Tyson making four 3-pointers, but Florida State fought back to make it 21-18 and, after falling behind again by 10, was up 34-32 at the break.

The Tigers, who average 11 turnovers per game, had that many by halftime. Tyson had 17 points, but three other starters, including PJ Hall, combined for two points. After Tyson made his first four attempts on 3-pointers, Clemson went 2-for-14 from long range. Hall, a 6-foot-10 center, tried three times on 3-pointers and missed them all. His only basket was a stick-back on an Offensive rebound.

