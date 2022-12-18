Clemson at NC State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, eighth-ranked NC State (10-1) is back at it as one of the best overall teams in Women’s college basketball. The Wolfpack are putting up another strong season following last year where they went to the Elite 8 where they fell in double-overtime to UConn before they could taste the Final Four for the first time since 1998. They take on a Rival in the ACC in Clemson (8-3) today, who, with a win, would have its biggest of the season so far. Junior Diamond Johnson is leading one of the most well-rounded teams in the country with her scoring and playmaking heading into conference play today.

How to Watch Clemson at NC State today:

Game Date: December 18, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

The Wolfpack were able to get a win in their last game without Johnson behind elite defense and 19 points (five-for-six from three) from sophomore Aziaha James.

With Johnson in the lineup, the team is 9-1 as she leads the team with 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Johnson led the team to the Elite 8 last season with her play as a sophomore and aims higher this year as a junior.

On the other side, the Tigers are led by senior Amari Robinson with 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

