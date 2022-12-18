Clemson at NC State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

This season, eighth-ranked NC State (10-1) is back at it as one of the best overall teams in Women’s college basketball. The Wolfpack are putting up another strong season following last year where they went to the Elite 8 where they fell in double-overtime to UConn before they could taste the Final Four for the first time since 1998. They take on a Rival in the ACC in Clemson (8-3) today, who, with a win, would have its biggest of the season so far. Junior Diamond Johnson is leading one of the most well-rounded teams in the country with her scoring and playmaking heading into conference play today.

