Clegg Drafted 85th Overall by Portland in MLS SuperDraft

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison men’s soccer defender Tyler Clegg became the eighth player in program history to be drafted to Major League Soccer, as he was selected 85th overall by the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

Clegg joins Kurt Morsink (2007, Kansas City), Mark Totten (2007, Chicago), Nick Zimmerman (2009, New York), CJ Sapong (2010, Kansas City), Manuel Ferriol (2019, FC Dallas), Tom Judge (2021 , Nashville SC) and TJ Bush (2021, Seattle) as former players to be drafted.

The Woodbridge, Va. native finished his five-year career playing and starting in 19 matches during the 2022 campaign, earning All-Southeast Region Third Team honors. He was second on the team with five goals and added an assist for a total of 11 points, the third most on the team. They anchored a backline that produced seven shutouts and helped the Dukes make a run to the Championship match as the seventh seed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

A three-year captain, Clegg played in 78 matches with 54 starts as he helped the Dukes win three consecutive Colonial Athletic Association titles from 2018-20. He is a two-time All-Region selection, a three-time All-Conference selection and the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors Defensive Player of the Year. Clegg helped on the Offensive side of the ball, recording 26 points between four assists and 11 goals. On the defensive side of the ball, Clegg was a mainstay on the backline, as JMU recorded shutouts in 37 of 78 matches that he played in.