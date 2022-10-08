Cleary, Larson wrap up season at district for Grandview

​​Two Golfers do not make a varsity team, unless you play for the Grandview Heights boys program.

Seniors Colin Cleary and Jacob Larson were in the lineup in every event for the Bobcats this season, including the Division III district tournament Oct. 5 at Turnberry.

Cleary shot a 79 to tie for eighth behind medalist and state-qualifier Gabe Scherer (73) of Delaware Christian and Larson shot a 102 to finish 30th.

“I’m a little disappointed knowing that my season is over and this is how I played to end it,” Cleary said. “I three-putted probably six times and shot a 79.

“Earlier this season, I shot a 72 here (Aug. 29 in the MSL-Ohio Division midseason tournament) and I thought I would shoot that again. It felt like playing it on a normal Everyday round (and not the pressure of district).”

