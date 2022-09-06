Clear Springs HS vs. Atascocita HS Volleyball live on KPRC 2+
KPRC 2+ is proud to be the home of high school volleyball and football games this season.
Each Tuesday evening, a volleyball game of the week will be Featured on KPRC 2+ and you can watch it live for free.
-
Scroll down for ways to watch KPRC 2+ on your devices.
Don’t miss the Sep. 6 Game of the Week at 6:30 pm between the Clear Springs Chargers and the Atascocita Eagles on KPRC 2+.
Football games air on KPRC 2+ Friday evenings.
Three ways you can watch KPRC 2+
-
Tune into KPRC 2+ through your streaming device on your TV. Just search KPRC on your Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, or Google TV.
-
Watch on the KPRC 2 News app – which is free to download in your Apple or Android app store.
KPRC 2+ is your home for news, special shows and live event coverage.
Below is the normal newscast schedule:
-
Monday through Friday: 4:30-8 am, 11 am-12:30 pm, 4-5:30 pm, 6-6:30 pm and 10-10:30 pm
-
Saturday: 6-7 am, 8:30-9:30 am, 6-6:30 pm and 10-10:30 pm
-
Sunday: 6-7 am, 8-9 am, 10-10:30 am, 5-5:30 pm and 10-10:30 pm
If no newscast is streaming at these times, it’s possible it has been preempted by national news or sports coverage. You can check our TV listings for the current programming schedule.
Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston – All rights reserved.
.