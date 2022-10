When a successful sports team never experiences a Watershed moment and continues hitting on all cylinders, it’s a rarity.

For Clear Springs’ Shannon McClellen, her Lady Chargers have provided the 11th-year head volleyball coach with minimal anxiety as the Class 6A Playoffs approach. The top-seeded Lady Chargers meet Shadow Creek in the bi-district round at 6 pm Tuesday at Alvin High School.

Having posted a 36-8 record with an unbeaten run through District 24-6A, Clear Springs appears ready to make a lengthy playoff run.

“I don’t think we’ve had a turning point,” McClellen said, reflecting on the regular season. “We started our season with a different mentality this year, and the goals we set were attainable.”

The team has benefitted from players with plenty of experience.

“Ashley (Richardson), Morgen (Durgens) and Carissa (Young) are each 3-year varsity starters,” she said. “Their Mindset was a little different this year, and from the get-go our team Chemistry has been Fantastic and has held us together.”

Clear Springs dominated its district foes, winning 36 of 39 sets in 12 matches, the only hiccup being a five-set battle with Brazoswood.

“They just played amazing against us,” McClellen said. “It was a good win and a good test for us after we hadn’t dropped a set in the district. It was good to see how we would react.”

When the Lady Chargers take the court, they don’t elicit oohs and aahs. Clear Springs isn’t big or imposing.

However, once a match unfolds, opponents are often confused as to how to score points.

Generally, each of Clear Springs’ 15 players contribute significantly, which poses a problem for opponents.

“Everybody is getting a lot of playing time, and we have so much depth on the bench we don’t have to rely on one person to put the ball away,” McClellen said.

“There are so many girls who can get the job done. If someone is having a bad game, it’s just a bad game for that person. We have options, and our girls all have a common goal, which is to win.”

The 5-foot, 11-inch Richardson and the 6-foot Young provide the bulk of the Offensive Firepower while 5-9 junior setter Durgens feeds that duo.

But the Springs’ offense doesn’t end there.

“I have a new outside hitter in Anzley Rinard, who transferred from Bay Area Christian,” McClellen said. “She has taken over a pretty big role on the outside along with Payton Cleboski. Azoria Davis (a 5-9 senior) is just so versatile. I could put her at libero, (defensive specialist) or on the outside. She’s happy to play any position, and she plays them all well.”

Other strength up front flows from sophomore middle blockers Myah Griggs and Andrea Colocado along with junior Ashlyn Beaty.

Junior libero Abby Fuller and senior defensive specialist Jordan Eager are also vital contributors.

“Abby is so consistent and makes it look easy,” McClellen said. “Her movement to the ball is so fluid for a first-year varsity player.

“Jordan is typically a setter, but to help the team, she moved to DS, and she also does an amazing job serving. She’s scored some big points for us and really helped us build momentum.”

Senior DS Allie Cagle also provides depth and strength on the back row.

Clear Springs played a warmup match Tuesday against The Woodlands, falling in four sets to the 37-9 Lady Highlanders.

“All the matches we have lost are to top-ranked teams,” McClellen said. “We learned a lot of lessons along the way. When you play big matches, it’s low-risk. You’re better for it, win or lose.”

Trying to mesh numerous personalities hasn’t been a challenge for McClellen, either.

“They’re pretty special in that aspect, and you can’t say that about all high school girls’ sports teams,” she said. “They genuinely enjoy each other’s company. They all want success and that translates really well on the court.”