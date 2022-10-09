CLC Connection: The complete college experience and the arts – Brainerd Dispatch

Our campuses are energized as we make our way through the first several weeks of the fall semester. Students are excited to be here and are busy attending classes, labs, and extracurricular activities.

At Central Lakes College, we are proud of the wide range of activities and experiences we offer our students. We intentionally provide students with a complete college experience.

We do this for a lot of reasons. First and foremost, we know these activities offer a sense of belonging and opportunity for engagement for our students. It’s important for students with all interests to find something for themselves at CLC. Maybe they’ll gravitate to the Multicultural Center, the ESports Gaming lounge, theater, athletics, or perhaps a club.

Once students engage, they connect to the college community and our resources. Studies have shown that students who feel connected are more likely to stay and complete their education. Everything we do is for our students and their success.

Student engagement takes many forms at CLC. We’ve recently expanded our music offerings to 11 ensembles, including the Central Lakes Wind Symphony, Raider Concert Winds, CLC Choir, Chamber Choir, Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra, Raider Jazz Collective, String Orchestra, Woodwind Ensemble/Choir, Brass Ensemble/Choir , Percussion Ensemble, and Sports Band. Music lovers from all backgrounds are sure to find a home with one of these talented groups. Community members are welcome to join as well.

Students can explore painting, ceramics, drawing, graphic design, cinematography, and more in the visual arts. We host gallery shows open to the public, highlighting art from our students and community.

CLC focuses on giving our students experiences in culture and poetry. Each month our Cultural Thursday series brings in speakers to highlight a different culture and knowledge. We have world-renowned Poets from across the country visiting as part of our Verse Like Water series, offering free readings and craft talks. And, of course, students and community members attend the many performances presented each year through our Performing Arts Center.

The Performing Arts Center also houses the long-standing Brainerd Community Theatre. Here, students and community members can experience firsthand the thrill of acting through one of our artistic productions. Or, if being on stage isn’t for you, taking in the production from the audience’s point of view is a great option.

The opportunities for students at Central Lakes College are genuinely endless. You can find out more about these opportunities online at www.clcmn.edu. Next month we’ll highlight athletics, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. In the meantime, please stop by one of our campuses, and explore and discover. I’ll see you there!