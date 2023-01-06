Clay Schueffner listed among D2 Football Top 100

WINONA, Minn. – Following an impressive 2022 season, Winona State standout Clay Schueffner was listed among the Elite 100 NCAA Division II football players, as cited by D2 Football.com.

Schueffner was one of 11 NSIC players highlighted in the Jan. 1 tweet and listed as a D2 Football second team selection. The St. Cloud, Wis. native was a 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy nominee and earned D2CCA Super Region honors, following an outstanding season in which he led the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) in total tackles with 122 on the year. Schueffner was one of just two players in the NSIC to average a double-digit tackles-per-game mark (10.2) and was named to the 2022 All-NSIC First Team on defense for the Warriors.

In 2022, Winona State advanced to the NCAA Division II Football postseason for just the seventh time in program history. Under first-year head Coach Brian Bergstrom, WSU went 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC South, earning a share of the division title.

