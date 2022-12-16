Clay Matthews says the NFL should hire him to review roughing the passer penalties

The NFL has taken a lot of heat for how roughing the passer has been called throughout the 2022 season, Thursday night’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks did not help. Former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews has even volunteered to help the league sort out all potential roughing the passer penalties.

In the third quarter of Thursday Night Football, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa got pressure on Geno Smith and forced what appeared to be a pick six. However, the officials called roughing the passer is Bosa, who tackled Smith as he let the ball go. That overturned the defensive touchdown for San Francisco in what wound up being a one-score game.

Roughing the passer penalties have been a hot topic of debate all season, and NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent has even said the league would consider reviewing those calls in the future.

Luckily for the NFL, Matthews has already volunteered to oversee those reviews himself. After the call against Bosa on Thursday night, Matthews tweeted that he would be more than happy to help the league sort out all roughing the passer penalties.

Matthews does know a thing or two about hitting the quarterback. In his 11-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, Matthews totaled 91.5 sacks to go along with 130 tackles for loss. If anyone would know what a clean quarterback hit looks like, it is him.