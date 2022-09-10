Clausen sets USF Volleyball career digs record

Next Match: vs. McNeese State University 9/10/2022 | 12:00 p.m Sept. 10 (Sat) / 12:00 pm vs. McNeese State University History

Senior libero CC Clausen breaks all-time program record for digs.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS (September 9, 2022) – Senior libero CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) became the new career leader for digs in program history on Friday for the University of South Florida as the Bulls competed at the UTSA Invitational.

Clausen tallied 19 digs over two matches Friday to break the previous record of 1,747 held by Michelle Collier (1998-02). Clausen finished the day with 1,751 digs.

Despite the milestone, South Florida saw its three-match winning streak snapped with a pair of losses to UT Arlington and tournament host UTSA.

Match 1 vs. UT Arlington

The Bulls took the lead in the opening set, 25-22, but dropped the next three sets to UTA by scores of 17-25, 19-25, 21-25.

Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) posted her third double-double of the season with 12 kills and a new career-high 13 digs.

Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) led the team with 13 kills in the setback. Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Calif.) had eight kills on an impressive .538 percentage.

USF collectively hit .256 in the match, but saw UTA recording a .402 hitting percentage.

Clausen, Puljiz, Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) and Andrade posted two service aces each.

Match 2 vs. UTSA

Clausen officially broke the program record for digs in the nightcap for USF as the Bulls fell to UTSA by set scores of 17-25, 19-25, 23-25.

For the second consecutive match, Puljiz led the team with nine kills, followed by Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) with five kills.

Andrade and Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) led the back row with seven digs each, along with Clausen and Johnson with six digs a piece.

Up Next:

USF returns home to The Corral for their last Invitational before conference play begins. The Bulls play Cornell University (12:30 pm) and Stetson (7:00 pm) on Friday, September 16, and the University of South Dakota (1:00 pm) on Saturday, September 17. Follow along on social media @USFVolleyball .

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –