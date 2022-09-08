Clausen approaches history as USF Volleyball heads to San Antonio

MATCHUPS: USF at UTSA Invitational – vs. UT Arlington, UTSA & McNeese State

SCHEDULE: Friday, Sept. 9 vs. UT Arlington (11 a.m.) | Friday, Sept. 9 at UTSA (8 p.m.) | Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. McNeese State (12 p.m.)

WATCH: CUSA.tv ($) vs. UTSA Only

LIVE STATS: All Matches

TAMPA (September 8, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (4-2) carry a three-match winning streak on the road to the UTSA Invitational this weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

South Florida opens play with two matches on Friday, beginning with UT Arlington (2-4) at 11 am and conclude the day against host UTSA (1-5) at 8 pm The Bulls wrap up the weekend on Saturday against McNeese State (1 -6) at 12 pm

Senior libero CC Clausen enters the weekend needing just 16 more digs to become USF’s new all-time career leader (1,748).

The Bulls are coming off three straight wins last weekend at the Stony Brook Invitational which included a sweep over Georgetown and a five-set comeback win over Maryland. Marta Cvitkovic was named MVP of the invite while Clausen and Tizi Puljiz were named to the All-Tournament Team. Cvitkovic also earned AAC Honor Roll recognition after collecting 34 kills and 19 digs, including a season-high 17 kills vs. Maryland.

Freshman Maria Clara Andrade continues to pace the USF offense with 70 total kills, followed by Cvitkovic with 63. Amanda DeWitt (59) and Puljiz (57) round out the leaders.

At the net, Amiree Hendricks-Walker leads the team with 21 blocks followed by Ally Barnhart (18) and DeWitt (13).

Following the weekend in San Antonio, the Bulls return home to host another invitation of their own on September 16-17 against Cornell, Stetson and South Dakota.

About USF Volleyball

Head Coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head Coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference Championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament Appearances and won 12 conference titles since its Inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF Women’s volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



– #GoBulls –