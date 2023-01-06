Claude Seubert’s storied career with Marathon basketball

MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) – Marathon is a basketball town.

Their basketball tradition spans decades, dating back to their three straight state titles from 1975-1977. In their long history, Marathon has played in five state championship games, winning four of them.

One person, has been around to see all of their success

“You know Seubert’s a Marathon name, and Claude Seubert is a Marathon basketball name,” junior Grant Warren said.

Claude Seubert started his career at Marathon in 1972. One of seven brothers, he walked into the gym as a six-foot-four point guard who knew how to patrol the floor.

“We had a great team. It wasn’t just one guy, two guys. It was, whatever you put on the floor could play,” Seubert said about those teams. It was fun.”

His head coach, Tom Weinkauf, described Seubert as having something special.

“He laid the groundwork and was one of these players that just had a fierce desire to be successful but was willing to pay the price to be successful,” Weinkauf said.

Claude Seubert playing for Marathon basketball in 1976. (WSAW)

That Mindset led to wins. In two seasons with the freshman and junior varsity squads, they dropped just one game; the first game of his freshman season. He didn’t lose a single game during his two varsity seasons, graduating with two gold balls in hand.

“It was just awesome. When you see these crowds in sectionals and state, just a fun time,” he said.

The player stepped away from the game for eight years and watched as Marathon won one more state title in 1977.

But in 1984, he was asked to change his title.

“Coach Riche gave me a call way back, 38 years ago and asked me if I wanted to,” Seubert said. I say, ‘boy, I don’t know.’ He goes, ‘Why don’t you take a day or two to think about it.'”

The decision turned out to be a slam dunk. 39 years of success on the bench have followed, primarily with the freshman and junior varsity teams.

“Never counted them. In fact, I didn’t even know how many years I was on. I didn’t even know how many wins I was up to until Coach [Adam] Jacobson of course mentioned,” Seubert said.

It’s Dec. 29, Seubert tallied his 600th career win. In over half a century, Seubert has three gold balls as a player and a Coach and has been inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Claude Seubert accepts the game ball from his 600th career win in the Marathon basketball program. (WSAW)

“I think he’s the heart and soul of the boys basketball program in the last 50 years,” varsity Coach Adam Jacobson says.

A passion that has the 64-year-old longing for more to come.

“I just liked it. I love the game of basketball and I love teaching the kids the game of basketball.”

Seubert adds he has no idea when he will step down from the program, but said he will continue doing it as long as the passion remains.

