Classicism, sentimentalism, romanticism in literature Stressed

Russian House in Dhaka has organized two literary lectures in the University of Dhaka (DU) and University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) delivered by Indian Prof Debal Dasgupta recently, according to a press release issued on Monday.

During the first session at ULAB on the topic ‘Fyodor Dostoyevsky and Rabindranath Tagore: litterateurs, Illustrators and artists’, Prof Dasgupta displayed an array of illustrations, Sketches and doodles by the two authors and talked in depth about the artistic abilities of the two great Masters of literature, their critical look at the harmony between their own illustrations and the literary characters.

The second program held at DU referred to ‘Alexander Pushkin and Rabindranath Tagore: the Creators of the new Hero in world literature’.

Russian House held literary programs on Alexander Pushkin and Rabindranath Tagore in DU Courtesy

The lecturer explained the Trends in Russian literature, Stressed out the dominance and influence of Classicism, Sentimentalism and Romanticism and showed how A Pushkin broke the rules of the time, albeit under the pseudonym of Ivan Belkin.

He also talked about Rabindranath Tagore who set Prokriti (Nature) as the original Hero in his work ‘Chandalika’. Both authors used pseudonyms to portray real characters in their literary works.

Prof. Debal Dasgupta is a prominent promoter of Russian language and culture worldwide and a recipient of the Pushkin Award, the highest Russian distinction for foreigners in this field. He has an MA and PhD in Russian Philology from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi and Baroda University. He is also the president of the Indian Association of Teachers of Russian Language and Literature, as well as the director of 48 full length plays staged in Moscow and in different parts of

India.

The programs were attended by Professors and students from Linguistic departments,

other different faculties and institutions, people along from Russian language courses and many lovers of the Russian language and literature.