Classes on Minecraft, soccer, driving and gnome making offered in Pequot Lakes – Pine and Lakes Echo Journal

PEQUOT LAKES — Pequot Lakes Community Education offers the following upcoming classes. Register online at isd186.org under Community Education or call 218-568-9200.

Minecraft: Skyblock Creator for grades 2-7: 6-7:30 pm Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 24, online with Tech Academy. Fee: $65

6-7:30 pm Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 24, online with Tech Academy. Fee: $65 Indoor Soccer Skills for boys and girls in grades 1-2: 5:30-6:30 pm or 6:45-7:45 pm Tuesdays, Jan. 17-Feb. 7, in the Pequot Lakes High School auxiliary gym. Fee: $50

Instructor Justin Halbersma will teach participants skills such as passing, receiving a pass, shooting, dribbling and goalkeeping during this four-week class.

Youth Drivers Education, 30 hour classroom: 4-7 pm Mondays-Thursdays, Jan. 23-Feb. 2, and Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 6-7, in the Pequot Lakes High School Gathering Room. Fee: $90.

Instructor Dan Moddes will provide state mandated 30 hours of classroom instruction for driver’s permits for students who will be at least 15 years old by June 1, 2023.

Students must attend all 30 hours of class and pass the final exam to apply for their permit. Older students will receive priority.

Gnome Making Class: 6 pm Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Family and Consumer Sciences room.

Instructor Cindy Terwilliger will guide students ages 14 and up or ages 6-13 with an adult in making a 12-inch friendly gnome.