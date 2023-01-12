Class of 2026 F/C Olivia Vukosa Earns UCLA Women’s Basketball Offer

The Bruins’ staff has offered their second class of 2026 prospect in a week, this time sending one to one of the top freshmen on the East Coast.

Christ the King High School (NY) product Olivia Vukosa became the latest Recruit to earn a Scholarship offer from UCLA Women’s basketball, the post player announced Monday night on Twitter. The blue and gold previously ventured into the class of 2026 on Friday, when they offered small forward Brihanna Crittendon.

UCLA joins Syracuse, Florida, Boston College. Penn State, Depaul, Maryland, Texas, West Virginia, Harvard, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Louisville, Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio State and Arizona State to offer Vukosa, becoming the 17th program to reach that stage in their recruitment of her.

Similar to Crittendon, Vukosa was named to ESPN’s 2026 HoopGurlz watch list, which recognized the top 25 players in the class of 2026. The 6-foot-4 center was the only post player on the watch list.

Vukosa’s school, Christ the King, has recently made other basketball ties with the Bruins, as class of 2023 four-star forward Brandon Williams committed to play for UCLA men’s basketball in September.

Christ the King is currently on a road trip in Southern California, and the New York high school has faced off among the likes of Carondelet, Windward, Acalanes. On Friday, they will compete against La Jolla.

At the Art Turner Memorial Tipoff from Dec. 2-4, Vukosa was named the MVP of both games Christ the King played at the tournament.

Despite being a center, Vukosa has added the catch-and-shoot 3-pointer to her game, as well as seemingly being comfortable bringing the ball down the floor. While she still projects to play down low at the next level, she has showcased solid passing and an ability to create for others

On the Nike EYBL circuit, Vukosa plays for Philly Rise, a Philidelphia (PA) based AAU team. Vukosa has starred at the five for the Rise in national tournaments, mainly across the East Coast.

Vukosa still has a few years until she announces a commitment occurs, but the Bruins may have carved out their spot on her list by offering the freshman early on.

PHOTO COURTESY OF OLIVIA VUKOSA/TWITTER