Class of 2026 F/C Olivia Vukosa Earns UCLA Women’s Basketball Offer

The Bruins’ staff has offered their second class of 2026 prospect in a week, this time sending one to one of the top freshmen on the East Coast.

Christ the King High School (NY) product Olivia Vukosa became the latest Recruit to earn a Scholarship offer from UCLA Women’s basketball, the post player announced Monday night on Twitter. The blue and gold previously ventured into the class of 2026 on Friday, when they offered small forward Brihanna Crittendon.

