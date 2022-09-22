Class of 2025 names to know — 6-foot-11 center Malachi Moreno – The Daily Hoosier

It’s no secret Indiana needs to replenish its frontcourt, and while he’s still a few years away from college, 6-foot-11 Malachi Moreno is a player the IU staff has had eyes on for a while.

A center in the class of 2025, Moreno attends Great Crossing HS in Georgetown, Ky. According to 247Sports national Reporter Travis Branham, Assistant Coach Brian Walsh was in visiting Moreno today, and he will be visiting Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7.

In addition to his appealing size, Moreno has a lot of the traits of the modern big man, with an ability to shoot from the perimeter and run the floor. He also has skill on the low block, with an array of post moves, good hands, and soft touch around the rim.

Moreno averaged 11.9 points and 12 rebounds a game as a high school freshman while blocking four shots per contest and shooting 58 percent from the field. For spring and summer basketball, Moreno played for the 2025 Indiana Elite program on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

So far, Moreno has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Ohio State, Iowa, Purdue and Missouri. He doesn’t appear in the early class of 2025 rankings, but that will change once the national outlets expand their coverage in the coming months.

According to Branham, Moreno also has upcoming visits to Iowa and Ohio State.

Moreno’s brother Michael is a forward for Eastern Kentucky. His high school teammate Vince Dawson is another player the IU staff might evaluate.

For a complete look at Indiana’s 2024 through 2026 offers and prospects, GO HERE.

