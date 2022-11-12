Class of 2025 G Elzie Harrington Earns UCLA Men’s Basketball Offer

The Bruins have tapped back into the class of 2025, offering one of the top prospects out of Southern California.

Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA men’s basketball have become the first program to offer high school sophomore combo guard Elzie Harrington, the St. John Bosco (CA) product announced Thursday night on Twitter. Harrington is the seventh class of 2025 player to receive an offer from the blue and gold.

