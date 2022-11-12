Class of 2025 G Elzie Harrington Earns UCLA Men’s Basketball Offer

The Bruins have tapped back into the class of 2025, offering one of the top prospects out of Southern California.

Coach Mick Cronin and UCLA men’s basketball have become the first program to offer high school sophomore combo guard Elzie Harrington, the St. John Bosco (CA) product announced Thursday night on Twitter. Harrington is the seventh class of 2025 player to receive an offer from the blue and gold.

UCLA may be Harrington’s first offer, but the institution as a whole is also very close to the 6-foot-4 guard’s family.

According to Bruin Report Online, Harrington’s father is an associate professor of medicine at UCLA. Spending his childhood around Westwood and at UCLA, the Bruins could be the early favorite for Harrington’s commitment.

Harrington is a five-star prospect, according to Rivals and ESPN, and a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. All three recruiting platforms have Harrington ranked as the No. 1 player in California for the class of 2025.

247Sports has Harrington listed as the No. 2 combo guard and No. 12 player nationally, while ESPN has the Bellflower, Calif, native ranked higher as the No. 1 point guard and No. 9 prospects in the nation. Rivals has Harrington pegged as the No. 3 shooting guard in the country and No. 8 player in his class overall.

Harrington averaged 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals during his freshman year at St. John Bosco. However, the rising guard’s season was cut short, missing the final 13 games of the season due to an injury.

Class of 2025 small forward Tounde Yessoufou is the only other California prospect that Cronin has offered at this time, while Harrington becomes the third guard in his year who has received an offer from UCLA.

Shooting guards Jerry Easter and Isiah Harwell received their offers in October 2021 and July 2022, respectively. Top national prospects Koa Peat, Cooper Flagg, and Chris Nwuli are among the other 2025 prospects sitting on offers from the Bruins.

Projecting the Bruins’ roster out to the 2025-26 season is a difficult task, but it is possible that guard Dylan Andrews and wing Abramo Canka are the only Scholarship players on the current roster who will still be in Westwood by then.

UCLA is currently recruiting class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack – who will have an official visit starting Friday through Sunday – as well as class of 2024 guards Ian Jackson, Dylan Harper, Boogie Fland, Isaiah Elohim, Vyctorius Miller and Jamari Phillips, among others.

There is plenty of time for Cronin & co. to set up the Bruins’ backcourt heading into the 2025 recruiting cycle, not to mention the impact of the transfer portal and international recruiting over the next three years.

