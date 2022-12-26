Class of 2024 WR David Washington Includes UCLA Football in Top 11

Just as the Bruins’ 2023 recruiting cycle reached its most critical moment, the team received some good news for their next class.

Class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington Revealed his top 11 Semifinalists Friday on Twitter, and UCLA football made the cut. The Bruins offered Washington a Scholarship back on May 5, inserting themselves right into the thick of his recruitment before advancing to the next stage seven months later.

