Class of 2024 WR David Washington Includes UCLA Football in Top 11

Just as the Bruins’ 2023 recruiting cycle reached its most critical moment, the team received some good news for their next class.

Class of 2024 wide receiver David Washington Revealed his top 11 Semifinalists Friday on Twitter, and UCLA football made the cut. The Bruins offered Washington a Scholarship back on May 5, inserting themselves right into the thick of his recruitment before advancing to the next stage seven months later.

Washington is also considering Oregon State, Utah, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Cal, UNLV, LSU, Michigan, Ole Miss and Oregon. He had additional offers from Arkansas State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State and Washington State, but those schools appear to be out of the running for the time being.

Washington took an unofficial visit to Westwood in June. The only other documented visit Washington has taken was to Michigan State in April.

After a productive sophomore season at Arbor View High School (NV), Washington broke out even further as a junior in 2022. Washington racked up 826 yards and seven touchdowns on 52 catches, in addition to 74 yards and a touchdown on his ground.

Washington is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, while On3 has pegged him as a three-star. In the 247Sports Composite, Washington is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in Nevada, the No. 34 wide receiver in the country and the No. 247 overall player in his class.

Among wideouts in the West region, Washington is ranked No. 4, and No. 2 of those who remain uncommitted. The one receiver with those qualifications who ranks higher than him is four-star Millikan (CA) prospect Ryan Pellum, who the Bruins have also offered.

UCLA does not have a commit in its 2024 class, although it has sent out 20 offers.

The Bruins hit it relatively big on receivers in 2023, picking up National Letters of Intent from four-stars Jeremiah McClure and Grant Gray. With Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen both turning pro this offseason, UCLA will need some of its other returning Veterans to step up in their place.

By the time Washington could join the Bruins, Kam Brown and Josiah Norwood will be gone as well, leaving Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya as the only contributors who could remain by then. Therefore, the class of 2024 is yet another Pivotal one in regards to wideouts and pass-catchers.

